Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

