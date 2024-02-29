American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Environmental Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. American Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

