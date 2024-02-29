American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Environmental Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. American Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About American Environmental Partners
