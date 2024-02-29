American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.