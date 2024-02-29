Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

AMGN stock opened at $277.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

