Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 1,499,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,971,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £950,660.00, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Amigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.