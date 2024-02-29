Amit Yoran Sells 5,359 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $255,463.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,509,980.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Amit Yoran sold 16,091 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $767,862.52.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90.

On Thursday, January 18th, Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00.

Tenable Stock Down 0.4 %

Tenable stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

