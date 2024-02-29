Analysts Offer Predictions for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.