Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/29/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2024 – Orion Energy Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.11.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
