Analysts Set Expectations for Peabody Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,227,631 shares of company stock worth $100,878,658. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $181,321,000 after acquiring an additional 420,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $173,838,000 after acquiring an additional 273,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,729,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $163,968,000 after acquiring an additional 437,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $159,105,000 after acquiring an additional 649,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

