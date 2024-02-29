Analysts Set Expectations for Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

