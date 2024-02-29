Andrew Hagopian Sells 5,260 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xponential Fitness Price Performance
NYSE:XPOF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Xponential Fitness
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xponential Fitness
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.