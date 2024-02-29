Andrew Hagopian Sells 5,260 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

