Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

AHCHY stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

