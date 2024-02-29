Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.57). 469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,006 ($12.76) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Aquis Exchange

The firm has a market cap of £99.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,117.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

In related news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,409.30 ($6,861.11). 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Stories

