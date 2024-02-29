Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.7 %
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardmore Shipping
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.