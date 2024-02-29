Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $651.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.