Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
