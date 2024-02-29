Artur Bergman Sells 3,327 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Artur Bergman sold 8,387 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,056.61.

On Friday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $155,204.14.

On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25.

On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $326,725.00.

Fastly Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

