Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 79.2% in February

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AHKSY stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

