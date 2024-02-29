Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.
About Athena Gold
