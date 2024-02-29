Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

