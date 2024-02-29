Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASM stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

