Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

