Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Shares Down 1.6%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 57,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 91,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Avolta Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

