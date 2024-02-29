AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of AxoGen worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 464,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 28.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 171.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AXGN

AxoGen Price Performance

AxoGen stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

AxoGen Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.