Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.09.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 13.8 %

AXON stock opened at $309.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $318.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

