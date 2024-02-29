B. Riley Comments on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

KTOS stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,060 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.