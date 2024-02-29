Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.56 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.99). 2,264,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,486,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.99).

Balanced Commercial Property Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65.

Balanced Commercial Property Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Balanced Commercial Property’s payout ratio is -1,785.71%.

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

