Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

