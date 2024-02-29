BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.90.

Several research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BeiGene by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.