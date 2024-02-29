Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.72% of Benchmark Electronics worth $32,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

