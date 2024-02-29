Bilibili (BILI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bilibili Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of BILI stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $25.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
