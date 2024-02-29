BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,061,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 468,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

BioLargo Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.06.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

