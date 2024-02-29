BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,460,000 after purchasing an additional 826,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

