BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.27). Approximately 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.63 ($2.60).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £36.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,790.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

