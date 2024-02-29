BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BST opened at $37.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

