BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 377.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:BST opened at $37.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.