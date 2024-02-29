Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 312.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.6 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $143.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

