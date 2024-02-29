Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Up 0.7%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 49,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Bolloré Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

