BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 1.5%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.50. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.66.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of C$6.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. In other BQE Water news, insider Hall Tingley bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $168,742. Company insiders own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

