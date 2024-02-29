Brenda J. Bacon Buys 1,120 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
