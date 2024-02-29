Brenda J. Bacon Buys 1,120 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

