Brian Szymanski Sells 6,422 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

