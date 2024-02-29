Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

