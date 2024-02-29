Brokers Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.33 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

