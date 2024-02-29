Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.84. Approximately 730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
