Capital One Financial Comments on EQT Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

