Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Trading Down 11.1%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 44,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Cartier Silver Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

