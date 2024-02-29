Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $640.45 and last traded at $640.45. 15,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 78,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.60.

The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

