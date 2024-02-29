Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Chemung Financial worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 352,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $200.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

