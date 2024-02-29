Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of CPK opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

