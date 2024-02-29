Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 13,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 57,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.