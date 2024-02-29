Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

