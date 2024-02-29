CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 12.1% After Insider Selling

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 52,450,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 32,067,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 410,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

