Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 6.1% on Strong Earnings

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.55. 387,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,334,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
Clear Secure Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Clear Secure
In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317,934 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
